 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bills fans have no vote on getting a stadium roof
0 comments

Letter: Bills fans have no vote on getting a stadium roof

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I have read recent opinions about fans wanting a roof on a new stadium for at least three good reasons. One is comfort so attendees don’t have to sit and suffer through bad weather. This is true but you’re wasting your time mentioning it. It will be an open-air stadium because the people making the decision do not have to deal with the bad weather. When they go to a game, they sit in a heated box and are very comfortable. I’ve been a Bills fan and have gone to games since 1945 and realize that the fans don’t have a say. So, say no more.

Gus Monte

Tonawanda

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News