Letter: Bills fans’ expenses just keep skyrocketing

The more I read about the Bills from a fan’s perspective, the more I wonder if many of us aren’t being priced out of the ticket market by escalating prices. Ticket, parking, and concession prices continue to rise.

I have read several Bills Mafia fan comments already saying that it is becoming impossible for a family of four to afford to attend a Bills game now, let alone one in the future when the new seat licensing program takes effect.

It may be a blessing in disguise that the new stadium capacity will drop to 61,000 seats, as it may be pushing the limit of fan affordability.

Yes, we currently have the option of watching the Bills on TV and yes, that is how the NFL teams earn the bulk of their revenue, but there is no guarantee that a local blackout for non-sellout games could return.

While we all love our team and we’ll always remember attending our first Bills game, let’s hope that game affordability for the average fan will be a consideration going forward.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park