Letter: Bills fans deservedly bask in current winning euphoria

This was my response to Rod Watson’s column from Jan. 8. I was the one that sent the email to Watson that he used as the premise of the column.

Dear Rod,

Thanks for the follow up article but your apology, well that could use some work.

Sincerely, why does he seem to hate that this community has something positive to root for? Something that is unifying (for most of us anyway)? Why does he classify our love for our football team as immature?

Yes, I know that there are bigger issues in Buffalo and the United States but why does it irk him so that we are again enjoying the Bills? I hope he doesn’t think that we are so single-minded that we can’t cheer for our team and care about social issues.

I know that the season may end in disappointment, but we also will have pride in the team that represents this city and Western New York.

The season will end and we will have optimism for the next.

Leo McGorry

Hamburg