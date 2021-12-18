Letter: Bills fans can see clearly when it comes to Bucs game

I am not part of the so-called Bills Mafia. I would be considered by most a casual fan. Though I live only about six miles from the stadium, I have never been inside it. That doesn’t mean I’m not entitled to an opinion.

I watched the incredible Bills comeback against the Buccaneers on Dec. 12, in overtime. There were several muffed or missed calls, the most blatant was the end zone pass interference on Stefon Diggs that wasn’t called and more than likely cost the Bills the game.

I know many people think these players are overpaid prima donnas playing a kids’ game. They also work hard training in season and off. Also, it isn’t just a game to them, they want to win badly. All of that effort to have an inept officiating team steal what was more than likely a win is inexcusable. This loss could very well cost the Bills a spot in the playoffs.

I feel bad for the fans, but just terrible for the players. It may be a small consolation, but Bills backers know who really won that game.

Ronald Welker

West Seneca