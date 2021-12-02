Letter: Bills Covid checkpoints should be restructured

As a season ticket holder for many years, entering the Bills/Colts game was beyond chaos. The county executive, the Pegulas, the sheriffs basically let a superspreader event evolve into the proverbial crap show. The Covid-19 check points were not managed well (ridiculous), no coordination whatsoever caused a mob scene of people pushing to get through the check point, it took us 45 minutes to get through from noon until 12:45 to get through.

Packed like sardines at the front rows of a rock concert, I was waiting for the mob rush at the gate, quite frankly I was more than concerned at that thought with thousands of rabid fans pushing to get in. With the county executive issuing new Covid-19 mask mandates and the Bills reaping the benefits of a packed house, I would have hoped there would be better crowd control or a “Disney line” to funnel the fans into the gates in an orderly fashion. There was one security guy who was useless and couldn’t care less, but there were at least 25 sheriff’s deputies mulling around chit chatting … but no crowd control. Vaccinated or not, this was a superspreader event that could have been mitigated with proper planning.