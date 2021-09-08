Letter: Bills could use lottery to fund the new stadium

I am saddened to hear of plans to build a new Bills stadium for $1.4 billion, part of it coming from taxpayers who can't afford a ticket and will never be able to attend an event.

There’s not much concern about social justice in this plan.

To sell seats at $10,000 to $20,000 to individuals, by lottery, would be a better way to finance the stadium. Each seat owner would be a shareholder, responsible for maintenance, repairs and everyday operating costs.

They could also buy game tickets at reduced prices. Sell your seat when you no longer use it.

Taxpayer dollars could then be used for low-income housing updates and infrastructure repairs in Erie County.

Let's get these entertainment venues back in the hands of private ownership where they belong.

Bill Locke

Wellsville