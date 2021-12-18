Letter: Bills contribute considerably to this area’s local economy

I am taken aback at the multiple narratives being presented claiming limited economic impact from the construction of a new stadium, which hosts a mere eight to 10 games a year. In this community, the Buffalo Bills are more than an eight to 10 Sunday phenomenon. Players, coaches, administration, staff etc., live in the region and purchase homes, pay taxes, send their children to school. This undoubtedly is a significant economic impact.

As a season-ticket holder, I know what monies flow from my pocket on game day. I also see multitudes of folks loading up on groceries, fuel and other game-day supplies whether the game is home or away. This activity generates tax revenue. Most of these fans are decked out in hats, T-shirts, jackets, etc., that someone produced and someone purchased at potentially a locally owned business. Ever driven by your local tavern on game day?

The fact is a new stadium represents far more than a new venue for games. It hosts an entity that from August until January dominates the local landscape. The construction of a new stadium ensures the longevity of the Buffalo Bills in that collective mindset. The Pegulas’ monies are doing great things for this community as we witness the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation invest the proceeds of the sale.