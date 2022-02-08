Letter: Bills coming so close feels very familiar

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. So goes another disappointing Bills season. It’s now my annual end of season Bills’ detox period. I remind myself daily, football is a game, the NFL is a business, and you cannot will a Super Bowl victory no matter how hard you try. Thirteen seconds, wide right, Music City Miracle, 0 and 4, each are dagger phrases and emotional scars. At 52 years old, my heart can’t take much more.

I love this team, city and the Bills Mafia with such a passion that it may be having real negative affects in my life with each tragic, and somewhat predictable outcome. I know, I’ll say it again, I am just a fan. Wait, no, I am part of an unique, rabid fan base that prides itself with being the underdog and exhibits crazy behavior like a badge of honor. We eat really bad-for-you foods, jump through tables risking our necks, maybe drink way too much, and ride a season-long rollercoaster that has peaks as high as a Josh Allen 60-yard-deep pass and as low as the morning temperature in January. We get overly amped to dangerous blood pressure levels with flashy “hype videos,” Wolf Blitzer Twitter posts, and hours of WGR550 radio shows. We spend too much money on gear, cereals, sauces and all-things with that beloved logo on it.