Letter: Bills-Chiefs recent matchup feels like, ‘Back to the Future’

On Jan. 6, 1990, the Bills played the Browns in Cleveland, the winner to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Jim Kelly threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. As the final seconds ticked away with Buffalo on the Browns 11 yard line, Kelly threw what appeared to be the winning pass to a wide open Ronnie Harmon in the end zone. We were jumping for joy; our Bills were going to play for the championship, and then Harmon dropped the ball. Cleveland won 34-30. Yes our season was over, our hearts were heavy, but no one could have foreseen the amazing ride this team was poised to take us on.