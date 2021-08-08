Letter: Bills can move to Austin, before taxpayers pay up

The Buffalo Bills cost $1.4 billion in 2014. The team is now worth $2.1 billion. In 2019 the team’s revenues were $413 million.

The billionaire Pegulas, whose fortune is based on environmentally dangerous fracking have the “chutzpah” (yiddish word – extreme self-confidence, audacity) to ask New York politicians and taxpayers to build them a stadium.

If the Pegulas would donate their fortune to lift the 25,000 Buffalo children growing up in poverty to have the same success their children have or if they would pay to remediate thousands of homes with dangerous lead paint here … they could deserve a free stadium.

Otherwise, the Bills can move to Austin.

Good riddance.

Donald Blank

Buffalo