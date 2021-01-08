Letter: Bills are winning, Diggs is flossing

At age 81, I can still remember the familiar names of Jack Kemp, Elbert Dubenion, Wray Carlton, Pete Gogolak, Daryle Lamonica and so on, from the 1964 Buffalo Bills, who won the AFL championship.

My husband, Jim, and I sat in The Rockpile. Jim passed away in 2017 and didn’t get to see this Bills’ rebirth.

Now, 58 years later, after one of the worst years in U.S. history, the Bills have given us a beacon of light to start the new year.

I want to say kudos to receiver Stefon Diggs. Not only is he a great athlete but he also showed that he cares about his health as indicated by his teeth flossing while resting on the bench during the Dolphins game.

Like wearing a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is no big deal to floss your teeth and I thank Diggs for setting the example.

The organization sets a good example for young people, which is needed at a time when most are schooling at home and looking for ways to share fun times with family. Sitting around watching a Bills game has been exciting.

Judy Denio

City of Tonawanda