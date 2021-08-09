Letter: Bills are back at it, asking for a new stadium

Well. Here we go again. Negotiation time with the Buffalo Bills. They ask for everything for a new stadium, we know that’s never going to happen. They “allude” to other cities willing to do anything for a team. We know they will never have the support they have here and so do they. If they go to another city, they will be competing with other sports teams for fan money (Major League Baseball, basketball, etc.) Yes, we have hockey, but they have the same owners. Fans have supported them through all the hard and embarrassing times without a flinch in the harshest weather conditions. We were at the airport in storms when they needed us. Now, there’s a veiled threat? Big mistake.