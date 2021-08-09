Letter: Bills are back at it, asking for a new stadium

Well. Here we go again. Negotiation time with the Buffalo Bills. They ask for everything for a new stadium, we know that’s never going to happen. They “allude” to other cities willing to do anything for a team. We know they will never have the support they have here and so do they. If they go to another city, they will be competing with other sports teams for fan money (Major League Baseball, basketball, etc.) Yes, we have hockey, but they have the same owners. Fans have supported them through all the hard and embarrassing times without a flinch in the harshest weather conditions. We were at the airport in storms when they needed us. Now, there’s a veiled threat? Big mistake.
Do they/we deserve and want a new state-of-the-art stadium? Definitely yes. I support a realistic contribution from the taxpayers. However, the people/businesses/owners as well as actual players who are making the money from the fans had better be very involved in major funding.
If they have to leave, we won’t die. Honest. We (fans) need a team to support. If the Bills leave, we will find something else. The UB Bulls are begging for more support and none of those players are multimillionaires just doing their job.
Tom Oliver
Buffalo