Letter: Bills' Allen should set an example on inoculations

The article about the Covid-19 nurse returning to normal nursing struck a chord. I am a 14-month Covid nurse as well, but a 29-year nurse, too.

I had a heart attack, then Covid, then a bunch of related problems from Covid, but I returned each time to the front lines because it was my privilege to care for these Covid patients.

Yes, at first a little weird not to gear up head to toe, but a welcome change. Do I have burnout? Probably. Do I regret volunteering for the front lines? Never.

Some patients still suffer the repercussions of Covid, some with breathing issues, kidney problems, heart issues and more. So when I read a letter regarding how people should mind their own business if Josh Allen gets vaccinated or not, I was highly insulted.

Yes, it is a private decision, but when you are on a platform where you can make a change, why wouldn't you? One can endorse even if they don't want it, they can understand how science recommends it.

If the platforms of our athletes are so private, then why do they endorse cars, shoes, etc., and people believe them?

Margy Gonzalez

Buffalo