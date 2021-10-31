Letter: Billionaires want stadium but at taxpayers’ expense

Why are the taxpayers of Erie County supposed to fund a new stadium for a couple of billionaires ($5.5 billion) who can afford to build it themselves? The average worker in America would have to work over 200 years to make one billion, let alone be worth five billion. This is in addition to the millions the Pegulas collect already from taxpayers. It’s called greed.

Taxpayers do not have a vote on this. You will only be allowed to come and express your opinion. The real deciders are the elected ones who get campaign cash from the billionaires who want us to pay for this travesty. Remember that next time at the voting booth!

No one is talking on the cost of tearing down the old stadium, as that would be taxpayers as well.

As for the news about how great a new stadium will help our economy, any kind of research with other public funded stadiums says it’s just not true. It’s easy to search this and recognize it for the scam it is. Meanwhile the average workers in America are struggling with inflation, wages, gas and putting food on the table, but the billionaires want more. Didn’t we already get ripped off with the Buffalo Billion?

What about our schools, roads, police, public libraries, etc.? It all gets cut because the billionaires have to have the money instead.