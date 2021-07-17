Letter: Billionaires should spend their money right here on Earth

When I was a kid in Buffalo, the biggest thrill imaginable was to ride the Crystal Beach Boat across Lake Erie and take a ride on a roller coaster.

The notorious Cyclone Coaster was in operation. Until 16 you had to settle for the tamer Giant Coaster. But then dad and I did the Cyclone. That was one crazy ride. I got banged on the curves and on one dive we almost hurtled off into the lake. Dad didn’t say a word. We were too numb to talk when we staggered off.

The beauty of Crystal Beach was that half the people of Buffalo went at least once a year, and a sizeable proportion experienced the perils of the Cyclone.

Not so, these modern thrill rides that Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are providing themselves and a few plutocrats. These few people will expend millions of dollars, use untold earthly resources and expel far, far more than their share of greenhouse gases for a few stomach-churning moments 59 miles in the sky … plus a stunning view.

OK, it’ll be a heck of a ride. I’m not sure those jaded souls will get more kick than my ride on the Cyclone.