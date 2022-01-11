Letter: Billionaires get rich while the world struggles

The advancements in technology credited to Messrs. Bezos, Musk, and Gates are wondrous and well compensated. I wonder how many lives throughout the world were lost due to disease, starvation and human atrocities during the times that the honored triumvirate have bragged about their accomplishments and visions for the future. If you had a spare million or two, you may have been able to join in the auction for superiority among men. How cool.