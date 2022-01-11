 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Billionaires get rich while the world struggles
The advancements in technology credited to Messrs. Bezos, Musk, and Gates are wondrous and well compensated. I wonder how many lives throughout the world were lost due to disease, starvation and human atrocities during the times that the honored triumvirate have bragged about their accomplishments and visions for the future. If you had a spare million or two, you may have been able to join in the auction for superiority among men. How cool.

So sometime in the not-too-distant future, over eight billion of us will wave goodbye to the godly class as they propel themselves into their future, while we, who will be left behind, will have to deal with their financial and ecological abuses.

After all, fair is fair.

Robert Wegrzynowski

Medina

