Letter: Billionaire relief fund paid for by taxpayers

There are two axioms you can take to the bank every time as total lies. One is the check is in the mail and the other is any time a politician says this project will not raise your taxes. When you hear any pol say that, hide your wallet. The latest example is the ridiculous handout they plan to give to the owners of the Buffalo Bills.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz propose to gift the Pegulas with $850 million of taxpayer money as some kind of billionaire welfare relief in order to insure they keep the Bills in Western New York. The total costs are estimated to be close to $1.4 billion with the state and county on the hook for $180 million more in maintenance costs over the 30-year lease.

It is reported that the state and county will contribute the bulk of these funds. Exactly where will they get these funds? The taxpayers of course will be burdened with each, and every cost associated with this outrageous handout.

Of the total costs the NFL would contribute $200 million and the Pegulas $200 million. The contribution from the Bills would be financed with increased ticket prices, luxury boxes and seat licenses. In essence the owner of the Bills gets a new stadium for little to no investment on their part.

The notion that the stadium contributes to the economic development of the community is total nonsense. A few restaurants, some parking concessions and some souvenir vendors seem to be the only real economic support the stadium provides. Unless of course you include Delaware North, where you are talking significant economic impact with sky high prices for concessions.

The people responsible for paying the bill, the taxpayers have had zero input in any decision regarding the location or financing of this corporate welfare program. After giving the Pegulas everything but the kitchen sink, we now must give them accolades for promising to keep the Bills here for 30 years. Some deal.

Gary Rog

Hamburg