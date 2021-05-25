Letter: Bill wrongly addresses lead paint health issues

Sen. Sean Ryan and Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera are pushing a bill, S3079/A7488, which would force insurers to provide landlords with coverage for lead paint who have not remediated their properties. The sponsors’ focus on New York’s lead crisis is praiseworthy, as childhood lead poisoning continues to be a serious health issue. However, the approach is completely misguided. The bill will not prevent children from being poisoned and will only make buildings less safe.

The virtuous cycle the sponsors hope to create is impossible as lead paint is a known public health risk. Insuring this known risk is akin to insuring a building already on fire. Furthermore, the problem is caused by landlords who are neglecting their properties and failing to protect their tenants.

New York banned the use of lead paint more than a half century ago – it is beyond time for the state to take real action. The Legislature needs to reject S3079/A7488 and instead put a primary prevention plan in place. New Yorkers would be better served if policymakers focused on the “Find it, Fix it, Fund it” blueprint developed by the National Center for Healthy Housing and National Safe and Healthy Housing Coalition.