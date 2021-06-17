Letter: Bill would bring support to Alzheimer's caregivers

More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, including 586,000 in New York alone. Caregivers often lack time to find resources needed to help them provide safe care to their loved one and themselves, because caregiving is a 24/7/365 responsibility. They need support for this emotionally, physically and financially draining role.

I personally understand the impact this disease has on families across America because my mom suffered from Alzheimer’s for nine years before passing away last year. We had to put her in a memory care home because it was too overwhelming to care for her at home. She frequently left the house unaccompanied; neighbors would find her and bring her home.

The bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act, co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Jacobs, would provide much needed relief for our nation’s caregivers. Through this bill, community agencies would receive grants to provide training and support to caregivers, with special outreach to diverse communities.

Caregivers are engaged in a daily battle against a horrendous disease. They deserve more support to help them care for fragile loved ones and preserve their own well-being.

Mary Enstice Kruszynski

Alzheimer’s Ambassador

Clarence Center