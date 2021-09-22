Letter: Bill will be the savior of community pharmacies

In response to the Another Voice article “A New York pharmacist pleads for health care affordability” (Sept. 15), the members of New York City Pharmacists Society, an affiliate of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York, strongly oppose the writer’s mischaracterization of the legislation pertaining to pharmacy practice recently passed by the New York Legislature, awaiting the governor’s signature.
First, the article name is a complete misnomer. The article pleads nothing related to health care affordability. Rather it is a blatantly self-serving promotion of the mail-order program of the writer’s employer, CVS Health, and a disgraceful attack on community pharmacies that directly compete with CVS.
There is nothing “anti-competitive” about the proposals recently passed by the Legislature. Just the opposite, the legislation revamps the 2011 state Anti-Mandatory Mail Order insurance law, to level the playing field for community and mail-order pharmacies, and to prevent the steering of patients into mandatory mail-order.
S.3566 passed both houses with overwhelming support with an explicit purpose: “to ensure that consumers have the option to access every covered medication from a local network participating pharmacy and are not forced into mandatory mail order. The justification for the legislation is also clearly set forth: “Pharmacy benefit managers steering prescription volume out of their network pharmacies into their wholly owned pharmacy subsidiaries.”
There is absolutely nothing in the legislation that would “erode the safety protections New York’s retail pharmacies must follow.” Rather, S.3566 would eliminate “costly accreditations, on-call 24-hour nursing services and excessive liability insurance demands” utilized by large corporations such as CVS Health to limit patient access and to force community pharmacies out of network, and out of business.
Completely ignoring the fact that community pharmacies have been on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis, the writer absurdly boasts the advantages of mail order pharmacy services during the pandemic as “an essential lifeline.”
We urgently call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign into law S.3566, along with other bills in the Pharmacy Rescue Package, to support patient access, stop anti-competitive bullying and save community pharmacies from extinction.
James Schiffer
Secretary
New York City Pharmacists Society