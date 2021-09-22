Letter: Bill will be the savior of community pharmacies

In response to the Another Voice article “A New York pharmacist pleads for health care affordability” (Sept. 15), the members of New York City Pharmacists Society, an affiliate of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York, strongly oppose the writer’s mischaracterization of the legislation pertaining to pharmacy practice recently passed by the New York Legislature, awaiting the governor’s signature.

First, the article name is a complete misnomer. The article pleads nothing related to health care affordability. Rather it is a blatantly self-serving promotion of the mail-order program of the writer’s employer, CVS Health, and a disgraceful attack on community pharmacies that directly compete with CVS.

There is nothing “anti-competitive” about the proposals recently passed by the Legislature. Just the opposite, the legislation revamps the 2011 state Anti-Mandatory Mail Order insurance law, to level the playing field for community and mail-order pharmacies, and to prevent the steering of patients into mandatory mail-order.