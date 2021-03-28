Letter: Bill to rescue America helps state, even world

In a recent article that describes what President Biden calls the “American Rescue Plan,” and others would also call the “I Love New York American Rescue Plan,” I would like to say it is a step toward a “World Rescue Plan.”

While it is only natural to think of our own families and country first, this bill is reflective of an international policy that recognizes the needs of a larger world.

When the World Health Organization estimates that Covid-19 will cause extreme poverty to rise globally for the first time in 20 years with 110 to 150 million people falling into this extreme poverty in 2021, this bill has included $10.8 million for an international response.

As one leader of Catholic Relief Services, to which I belong, reminded us “We are all under one heaven.” This bill due to efforts of Rep. Brian Higgins and Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand and many others reminds me that America does care for our sisters and brothers who are hurting here and globally.

Kathleen Heffern

Town of Tonawanda