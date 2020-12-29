Letter: Big Pharma should only advertise to physicians

I am sure that Joe Biden will work hard to get the outrageous prices of prescription drugs down so that ordinary folks can afford the medications that they need. Currently Big Pharma is spending millions of dollars on promoting their drugs to the general public on TV as well as in print. Rest assured the money they spend on those ads is factored into their pricing for those medications.

Those TV advertisements typically devote one quarter to one third of their content to what their drugs can do for you and two thirds to three quarters of their content to how one might be harmed by their use.

Recently in Time Magazine’s Nov.30/Dec. 7 issue, in six pages devoted to Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.’s article on the drug Keytruda, a significant portion of the text in those pages was devoted to potential undesirable side effects.

I suggest that those drug companies be denied a corporate tax deduction for the money they spend on advertising their products to the general public. There is no need to advertise their drugs to the public so that the public can ask their doctors whether they should be given prescriptions for those medications to treat whatever ails them.