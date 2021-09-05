Letter: Big Pharma should be treated as a public utility

Night after night I am bombarded with loud TV pitches for drugs whose names I can't pronounce, supposedly able to treat diseases I've never heard of. It's almost as if, by the power of suggestion, they're trying to introduce us to unknown ailments that might be lurking in our minds and bodies, crying out for a pill, a shot or a prolonged treatment plan.

Big Pharma has hijacked our television world and passed its ad costs on to us. More than 19 cents of every Big Pharma dollar goes to marketing and advertising – a whopping $47 billion for just the top 10 U.S.-based drug makers.

It also has bought off our members in Congress through campaign donations – and all sorts of illicit favors their lobbyists give them in D.C.'s after-hours entertainment scene (an investment of some $233 million a year that's also recovered through high drug pricing).

If only there was a way of treating the pharmaceutical corporations as public utilities – like gas and electric companies – so we could regulate their pricing and ethics through the Public Service Commission. I know it sounds fanciful, but just think about it:

Natural gas and oil and water and fresh air aren't the earth's only treasures that belong to all of us. We also are universally entitled to good health, especially with our aging population.