Letter: Big Pharma gets the blame since it is the main culprit

What’s wrong with demonizing Big Pharma? There are a number of documentaries about the marketing and overpricing of medication, pointing to research and development costs as the reason for Americans paying higher prices for drugs.

The Sackler family at Purdue Pharma marketed Oxycontin so aggressively that they created their own pandemic and ruined lives and communities. So I should throw down my weapons and kneel because their scientists, who had been working on just such a vaccine using mRNA, have discovered a way to prevent us from getting Covid-19? And are they giving it away?

When I first started at Wegmans pharmacy there was a list of $4 medications, two or three pages long. By the time I left, six years later, and five years ago, the list had shrunk to one page, and not even a whole page. Why? Because big businesses bought smaller businesses or individuals bought the rights to the medication and gained the power to strangle the consumer by pricing him out of getting his medications at an affordable price.

How many diabetics have used less insulin than they required because the cost is so much higher than it was when they were first diagnosed?