Letter: Bieler continues to impress with his kindness, generosity
In December of 2020 I sent a letter to Everybody’s Column about Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group Inc. He continues to make Western New York a great place to live by helping individuals and organizations.

In the past year with the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to hurt us all he has never missed a beat, quietly giving help to several in need. The latest being the preservation of the 97-year-old Aurora Theater in East Aurora.

If there were more people like Bieler in the world, it would be a better place to live.

Bernard Jacobson

Hamburg

