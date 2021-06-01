Letter: Bidens proving to be history making couple

The most productive presidential couple in U.S. history is Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Based on the editorial, “Has Joe Biden changed or has the world?…” (David Brooks, May 25) it is clear that President Biden and Jill Biden are on a path that rivals their Roosevelt predecessors. The president ended the worst of the pandemic, restarted the economy, set a direction for world leadership, and the first lady is raising the bar for the nation’s education. All this and more, in less than six months, and despite a constant struggle to reach bipartisanship. The Bidens and the world are changing. Stay tuned!