Letter: Biden's decision-making leading U.S. to disaster

It is strange how President Biden manages to avoid criticism by the major media. His first event as president was to end energy independence by stopping the major production of oil and natural gas. We are seeing the cost of gasoline skyrocket and it is going to continue along with the cost of electricity.
The “approved” method of generating it is much more expensive than, and not as reliable as, the “old fashioned” way. Windmills and solar panels don’t do the job, proved in recent disasters during cold snaps and storms. Foreign oil will be much more expensive. The Middle East and other suppliers will become wealthy as Americans suffer because of it.
The unconditional surrender to the Taliban in the Afghanistan war is the latest debacle by Biden. It was (and still is) an example of his incompetence in making important decisions. Who would think it's smart to leave behind billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and vehicles to be used by the enemy when leaving the country?
Perhaps the most dangerous action is the open Southern Border. People are coming in and the government has no real control over them. They are not tested for Covid-19 by Border Patrol and are bused to areas within the country. Citizens are being forced to be vaccinated and tested, but the migrants get a free pass. This can expand the pandemic worse and faster than not getting vaccinated or wearing masks by citizens. These actions call for an “Impeach Biden” movement.