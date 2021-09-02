Letter: Biden's critics ignore the history of Afghanistan

I have heard recent and evocative critiques from everybody and their brother over the sad events in the Afghanistan drawdown. People who have never cracked a history book have all the answers, and of course, everything is President Biden's fault.

Let's go back to the beginning, October 2001. This action was meant to be a punitive one, get in there, slap al- Qaida silly, get payback for our 3,000 dead on 9/11, and get out. It was never meant to be a 20-year run.

I need not refresh my fellow citizens on 2,500 years of Afghani history – the bloody British Empire had their troubles, the Red Army that crushed the Nazis limped out of Afghanistan in 1989 with a severe nosebleed, and we have lost more than 2,000 dead with little to show for our efforts. Even Alexander the Great, who never lost a battle, wrote letters to his mother amazed over the toughness and fighting spirit of the Afghans.

The end of any war contains tragic scenes, sadly including ample civilian deaths. Why would this be any different? Biden made the call to get out, a courageous one, in my estimation.