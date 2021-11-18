Letter: Biden went easy on Xi in virtual summit meeting

President Biden’s virtual visit with China’s premier Xi Jinping was a farce. It was a softball exchange, for sure. Xi called Biden an “old friend.” I’m sure that was true in many ways.

Xi discussed Taiwan and in so many words told Biden to lay off any interference. (China still believes this island belongs to China). No mention of Muslims being enslaved and no mention of the coronavirus being started in China. Very polite conversation, indeed. Biden treats China as a competitor, not an adversary.

Some of my acquaintances awhile ago said “I had my head in the sand” regarding former President Donald Trump. I really do believe they regret (but won’t say) things are not really great in America now.

Ray Suto

Blasdell