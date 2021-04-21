Letter: Biden undergoes a political change of heart on filibuster

For 50 years, Joe Biden was among the staunchest advocates of the filibuster in the history of the United States. In 2005, he said opponents of the filibuster were, in the interest of myopic short-term gain, forgetting their role as “temporary custodians” of the Senate and engaging in a “naked power grab.”

Political battles Biden submitted, should be fought hard, but fought” within the strictures and requirements of then-Senate rules. To take any other approach would be to undermine “the one thing this country stands for: not tilting the playing field on the side of those who control and own the field.

But now Biden maintains that abuse of the filibuster “last year” has altered his thinking. But last year it was the Democrats who were in the minority and the Democrats who used the filibuster hundreds of times – with Biden’s support. He also talked of abuse during the last “20 years.”