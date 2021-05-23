Letter: Biden-Trump statement would further vaccinations

For the United States to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19, experts believe that at least 70% of the population will need to have developed antibodies by either having the disease or by being vaccinated. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates 59% of adults have received one shot, with about 46% fully vaccinated. Based on that, we still have a way to go to get to herd immunity. Moreover, with many people still hesitant on being vaccinated, it’s apparent we still face challenges on this front.

With this backdrop, what can be done to encourage more people to be vaccinated? Just maybe, a joint statement from former President Trump and current President Biden would help. Biden could take the first step by publicly crediting Trump for calling for Operation Warp Speed, which has resulted in the development of multiple effective vaccines against Covid-19. Following that, Trump and Biden could then make a joint appearance to expound on the benefits of the vaccines and the importance of getting to herd immunity. In today’s tribal political environment, that might be asking for too much. However, considering the stakes, it would certainly behoove the current president to make the first move and for the former president to acquiesce.