Letter: Biden supporters choose serenity over chaos

How do you tell a supporter of President Biden? It's hard. We don't dare put his name on our bumpers or we'll find our cars keyed. We don't fly an enormous, ugly flag from our pickups with vulgar phrases.

There aren't Biden rallies using pots and pans and, again, beeping pickups with the flag flying, (Confederate flag sticker on the back window) alongside the roads. There are no giant banners or tarps covering the sides of our barns.

We're quiet. We are enjoying the peace and quiet, and shutting out the stupidity and lies. We don't agree with many of the plans, bills and payouts, but at least the pandemic is being addressed using adult behavior and reason.

If you ask us why we support Biden, we just tell you. When I ask why someone supports the former guy, their voices rise and, oh man, the statistics. Numbers fly out of nowhere. They purport whatever they hear, loudly, on some talk radio show.

We don't argue with mask requirements, or disrupt school board meetings, or frighten poll workers. We just wanted this over with, the noise, the insanity, the foolish characters who made up our government, the lies.