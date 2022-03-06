Letter: Biden successfully unites NATO around Ukraine

At the recent CPAC meeting of conservative politicians and ideologues, former President Donald Trump described our national leaders as “dumb,” a reference pointedly critical of President Joe Biden's handling of the Ukrainian conflict with Russia. Vladimir Putin, Trump said, is “playing Biden like a drum.” Trump furthermore opined that sanctions imposed against Russia would not be effective, claiming that Putin has sloughed off sanctions for 25 years.

Trump has personal reasons for minimizing the importance of sanctions imposed by the United States and its NATO partners against Russia. Trump has never been a supporter of NATO. During his presidency Trump referred to NATO as an “obsolete” organization and stated that we should “certainly look at” pulling the US out of NATO. And in March of 2016 he referred directly to Ukraine, bemoaning the expense involved in “taking care of” that country. Had he been re-elected President in 2020 it is not likely he would have supported sanctions against Russia and Putin, a dictator he has described as “very savvy” and “smart.” Frighteningly, he has also referred to Russia's incursion into Ukraine as “wonderful” and an act of “genius.”