Letter: Biden successfully unites NATO around Ukraine

At the recent CPAC meeting of conservative politicians and ideologues, former President Donald Trump described our national leaders as “dumb,” a reference pointedly critical of President Joe Biden's handling of the Ukrainian conflict with Russia. Vladimir Putin, Trump said, is “playing Biden like a drum.” Trump furthermore opined that sanctions imposed against Russia would not be effective, claiming that Putin has sloughed off sanctions for 25 years.
Trump has personal reasons for minimizing the importance of sanctions imposed by the United States and its NATO partners against Russia. Trump has never been a supporter of NATO. During his presidency Trump referred to NATO as an “obsolete” organization and stated that we should “certainly look at” pulling the US out of NATO. And in March of 2016 he referred directly to Ukraine, bemoaning the expense involved in “taking care of” that country. Had he been re-elected President in 2020 it is not likely he would have supported sanctions against Russia and Putin, a dictator he has described as “very savvy” and “smart.” Frighteningly, he has also referred to Russia's incursion into Ukraine as “wonderful” and an act of “genius.”
It is clear that President Biden has done a fine job uniting NATO, this in the wake of Trump's failure to lend it support. It is difficult to say just how effective NATO sanctions against Russia's incursion into Ukraine will ultimately be, but already it is evident they are having an appreciable impact upon the Russian economy. Russian citizens are protesting openly in the streets, understanding they will suffer the economic consequences of sanctions and weakening Putin's legitimacy. Even non-NATO countries have stepped up to the plate to support Ukraine.
President Joe Biden has done the yeoman's job pulling NATO together and in sanctioning Russia, Putin, and his oligarch buddies, who are doubtless feeling the heat. I shudder to think what the situation might be if Donald Trump was occupying the White House at this critical time.
Charles Chrystal, PhD
Buffalo