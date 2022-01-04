Letter: Biden shows weakness in dealing with Putin

Unfortunately they remind me of a similar situation several decades ago when Neville Chamberlain and Adolf Hitler were meeting in an attempt to avert war. Chamberlain was perceived to be weak and indecisive while Hitler was earning a reputation as a ruthless dictator. Unfortunately the world knows how that turned out. My main concern now is that President Biden does not seem to show the leadership skills, decisive thinking or shrewdness to match Putin. If either side misjudges the other the possibility of Russia invading the Ukraine plus retaliation is unimaginable but very real.