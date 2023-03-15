Recent events reminded me of JFK’s Profiles In Courage, and two opposing examples of the book’s theme.

In 2018, then President Trump flew Airforce One to France on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. As part of the visit he was to join British and French officials in a ceremony honoring U.S. soldiers killed during World War One. However, on the day the ceremony was to take place it began raining, and he declined to attend. The story given out was that the rain made it difficult to fly there, and there wasn’t time to plan a motorcade. We later learned that the actual reason, based on numerous sources, was that he didn’t want to stand in the rain and risk getting his hair wet.

Contrast that with what his successor recently did.

President Biden flew overnight on an Air Force transport plane to Poland, boarded a train, and rode 10 hours into an active war zone in order to honor the Ukrainian people’s fight against a Russian dictator. He walked the streets of Kyiv with President Zelenskyy as air raid sirens blared, and gave a stirring speech reaffirming our support for a democratic government in a fight for its life. He then boarded a train for the 10-hour return to Poland and another long flight home.

I’m not sure if Biden got his hair wet on the trip, but I guarantee you that neither this, nor his personal safety, were on his mind when he took that journey to Ukraine.

J. Patrick Henry

Orchard Park