Letter: Biden should stop berating certain voters

Neither grateful nor gracious, Joe Biden has been blessed to serve this incredible nation in the highest offices for 50 years. He was elected to the presidency by Democrats and Republicans alike. To castigate any voting class, whether immediately supportive of his candidacy or not is to weaponize the central process of our democracy. We have the privilege always of voting for the candidate of our choice. How dare he denigrate the right of any citizen to vote for whom he or she may want. Not only does he question a citizen’s right to vote for a party candidate other than his, but, accuses those who do so of lacking American values. This is the height of arrogance and conceit. His comments may not be physically abusive but most certainly cast a chilling effect on the electorate’s right to vote for his or her candidate of choice.