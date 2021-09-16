Letter: Biden should not invest in carbon capture and storage

The world’s first direct air carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility, with storage validated by an independent third party, went into operations in Iceland earlier this month. For those who are waiting for a technological solution to greenhouse gas emissions, the company recognizes that the plant is capable of capturing only 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide, a tiny fraction of the global 35 billion tons emitted annually, so this is not the short-term solution that we need before changes to the climate spiral out of control.

As helpful as carbon storage may be in the long term, the fossil fuel industry has been pushing hard for the carbon capture portion of the technology in the current infrastructure bill in Washington. Currently, there are about a dozen carbon capture plants attached to natural gas processing, ethanol or fertilizer plants; facilities with high CO2 emissions that are easily contained to capture. The majority of the captured CO2 is sold to oil companies which pumps it into depleted oil wells to extract the remaining petroleum from the ground.

ExxonMobil and other companies have already profited from an existing CCS tax credit created in 2008 and expanded in 2018. The current infrastructure bill has about $12 billion additional in direct support for CCS, all with the support of the Biden administration.