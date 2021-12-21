Letter: Biden, Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez all toil on America’s behalf

I wish to respond to the Dec. 13 letter that espoused that “Dems, GOP must find better representatives.” The author purports that both parties need better representatives. Then he quickly goes on to attack Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as if they are examples of representatives who are not interested in helping the citizens of this country.

I beg to differ. The truth is, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are two of the most articulate and hard working in Congress advocating on behalf of the poor and middle classes. They simply want the extreme wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes, without raising taxes on the middle class. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez also support a national health insurance program covering everyone; another benefit afforded to citizens of most other industrialized nations. Lastly, these two Democrats continually speak out on behalf of climate change legislation.

The writer shows his real intent by his misleading comments about President Biden’s efforts to “regain our position as world leader.” I suggest to the writer that he should be pleased that Biden has in fact assumed leadership at recent NATO and G7 conferences. He has also recently spoken to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping and has forcefully dealt with both leaders.