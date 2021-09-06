Letter: Biden’s supporters deserve blame for Afghanistan mess

Who's at fault for people strolling through our southern checkpoints illegally? The high price of fuels? The pain and misery our citizens and Afghans are enduring in Afghanistan?

Not President Biden, he and his puppet mouthpieces say.

All the people who voted for Biden are at fault. They elected a man who everyone knew was incapable of leading and making good decisions. Trump had everything under control: low inflation, energy independence, Covid-19 vaccines available in the shortest amount of time in history, control of our southern border, including a wall, a strong economy, etc.

He also had a plan to get out of Afghanistan: Americans and Afghan friends first, then all military equipment, destroying facilities and finally evacuating our troops. I would add bombing the pass between Pakistan and Afghanistan with many bombs to slow down infiltrating terrorists.

Anyone else? Yes, the secretaries of State and Defense, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They should have resigned to protest Biden’s plans for Afghanistan.

Bloodshed and death in Afghanistan is everyone’s fault who voted for Biden.

Brad Price

Grand Island