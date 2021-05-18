Letter: Biden’s suggested tax hike is nothing out of the ordinary

I am personally in favor of the efforts President Biden is making to invest in public goods, lessening the gap between rich and poor children and to ease the family and work struggles of two-income families.
It is disheartening to think two-income families need government support but the income gap demands this. A revenue shortfall has occurred because Republican administrations have created deficits due to their tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans.
Do you see a problem in trying to make it harder for corporations and the well-to-do to evade what they owe in taxes? In quoting E.J. Dionne (Buffalo News, May 7), federal revenue as a share of gross domestic product has dropped from 20% in 2000 to 16.3% in 2019. Dionne’s investigation claims that if federal revenue returned to 20% of Gross Domestic Product the government would collect $680 billion more in 2022. How can Biden’s tax increase of 1.2% of GDP be an issue when so much good would come to so many? Biden’s recommended tax increase isn’t anything above what we once endured.
Marguerite Battaglia
Buffalo