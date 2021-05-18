Letter: Biden’s suggested tax hike is nothing out of the ordinary

Do you see a problem in trying to make it harder for corporations and the well-to-do to evade what they owe in taxes? In quoting E.J. Dionne (Buffalo News, May 7), federal revenue as a share of gross domestic product has dropped from 20% in 2000 to 16.3% in 2019. Dionne’s investigation claims that if federal revenue returned to 20% of Gross Domestic Product the government would collect $680 billion more in 2022. How can Biden’s tax increase of 1.2% of GDP be an issue when so much good would come to so many? Biden’s recommended tax increase isn’t anything above what we once endured.