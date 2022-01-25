Letter: Biden’s report card; grading character

On a recent snowy day I decided to go through some of my old papers and came across an old report card from my seventh grade class at St, Teresa’s grammar school in South Buffalo. As I looked it over I had to smile at the lower half of the card titled “Character Traits.”

I had a very important position in that classroom in 1955. I was the class clown, wise guy, and all around troublemaker. I didn’t score too many A’s on the bottom half of the report card.

Even though all these marks are subjective, it really did capture my behavior traits in those years. Some corporal punishment was called for and was meted out by our teacher, Sister Annita. As I tell our three sons, “I had it coming.” I really think it made me a somewhat better person.

Upon further reflection I thought it would be fun to grade President Biden’s first semester using the exact same criteria – Character Traits, so here goes:

Obedience – A – Owing to his kowtowing to the extreme left of the Democratic Party

Cooperation – A – see above

Self control – A – Walks away while refusing to answer reporters tough questions