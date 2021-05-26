Letter: Biden’s emissions goal merits more mainstream media notice

On Earth Day, President Biden stated that our country would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% (compared to a 2005 baseline) by 2030. This commitment at the recent Leaders Summit on Climate was big news for climate scientists, but it seems not for our nation’s press.

A recent article in the Yale Climate Connections noted that only 25% of over 400 newspapers covered this with a front-page story, and most of the nation’s newspaper editorial staffs were silent on the major U.S. commitment. The Buffalo News editorial board’s April 21 “On Earth Day, a global warning” was one of only a handful that noted the 50 by 30 pledge.

The Earth Day editorial pointed out that Buffalo Niagara may become a climate refuge for large sections of the country. But, rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns will affect every section of the country, including Western New York. I’m not saying the locals will need to trade their snow skis for jet skis any time soon but Buffalo’s days of never having a 100-degree day are numbered.