Letter: Biden’s border crisis should be called out
If it weren’t so serious it would be laughable listening to President Biden and other Democrats blaming former President Trump for the utter crisis at the border. Biden said in a debate last fall, “If you are a victim of oppression you can come here. That’s who we are.” Then he told the migrants a couple of weeks ago to come on in. Then when things really got way out of hand he told them to stay home. I would say that’s pretty laughable right?

While migrants were saying they came here because Biden was president they were also wearing Biden T-shirts not Trump shirts. Trump had everything stabilized at the border by getting the President of Mexico to agree to hold the migrants at the Mexican border while they were legally processed to enter the United States. That was trashed by Biden. Even the Mexican president in the last couple of days questioned what Biden was doing.

How can he blatantly lie and blame the surge on Trump? Absolutely shameful.

Richard Grisanti

Kenmore

