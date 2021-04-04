Letter: Biden’s border crisis should be called out

If it weren’t so serious it would be laughable listening to President Biden and other Democrats blaming former President Trump for the utter crisis at the border. Biden said in a debate last fall, “If you are a victim of oppression you can come here. That’s who we are.” Then he told the migrants a couple of weeks ago to come on in. Then when things really got way out of hand he told them to stay home. I would say that’s pretty laughable right?