Letter: Biden’s ambitious plans recall Norquist’s reform

President Biden has put forward an ambitious agenda involving infrastructure, daycare, education, climate concerns and more. His proposal to pay for these programs by taxing corporations and the wealthy runs head-on into Grover Norquist’s “Americans for Tax Reform” never mentioned pledge signed by all Republicans to not raise taxes; any taxes at any time. This is one reason the federal gas tax has not risen since 1993 even though prices have gone up and more efficient cars use less gas.

An effort at bipartisanship on the part of the Democrats is doomed to fail by this fact alone. Republicans couldn’t even applaud Biden’s goal of cutting childhood poverty in half. Raising taxes on the wealthy is a bridge too far for this heartless bunch. The media could help by talking as much about the positive effects on Americans who will benefit from these programs as much as they discuss the cost and how to pay for it.