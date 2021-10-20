Letter: Biden’s actions no more merit ‘high crimes’ than those of others

A frequent contributor to Everybody’s Column recently called for President Biden to be impeached. That writer apparently believes Biden’s energy policy, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Biden’s handling of the never-ending southern border problems, meet the standard of high crimes and misdemeanors that the Constitution requires for impeachment. The thing is, wrong-headed policy decisions do not constitute high crimes and misdemeanors. If they did, every elected government official would be impeached and serving jail time.

I find it ironic that the letter’s author, a well-known Trump supporter, has never been bothered by the fact that President Trump attempted a coup in order to try and remain in power despite losing a free and fair election. There can be no greater high crime than sedition. As Liz Cheney declared concerning Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection, “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

If the letter writer is so concerned about the fate of the nation, why haven’t I seen any letters by him urging the indictment and arrest of Trump, the man who continues to pose the greatest threat to the survival of our democracy since the Civil War.