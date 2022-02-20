Letter: Biden proves himself to be a lackluster leader

Several recent columns from Peggy Noonon (Opinion columnist with the Wall Street Journal) have pointed out the failures of President Biden. Previously, Noonan had ridiculed him for his behavior. She said “While we prefer dignity in the White House, it is more important to have secure borders, a non-nuclear Iran, a docile Russia, low inflation and energy independence – all destroyed in a year by negating Trump policies, and still without dignity in the White House. Our president publicly called a reporter (Peter Doocey, Fox News) a foul word. Biden is as rude as any president without the success to compensate.

According to Biden, his inability to get much done and his plummeting poll numbers are the result of not getting out of Washington often enough to take his message directly to the American people. His lack of self-awareness is breathtaking. Had he taken his own advice during the 2020 campaign and gotten out of his own basement more often, Donald Trump would still be president.