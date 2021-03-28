 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden policy is causing chaos at America’s border
We have a border crisis in the United States that is reaching grave proportions. One of the roles of the federal government is providing national security for its citizens. The swell on the border is due to the current administration’s radical change from the previous policy. Thousands are crossing daily, including children unaccompanied by adults. There is no social distancing, and there is a lack of facilities at the border to house these people.

The fact that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been called in identifies this as a national crisis. This haphazard, out of control disaster is the result of the Biden administration’s changing our southern border’s immigration policy to allow unfettered access to this country.

Maryann Wyman

Tonawanda

