It’s very clear David Brooks’ opinion in the May 16 edition has overtones of President Biden succumbing to Kevin McCarthy’s reduction to Social Security and Medicare benefits and accepting the change. This is absolutely absurd. These benefits were paid into them by us, the taxpayer, to allow us to survive during our retirement. They are not entitlements. It’s no secret McCarthy’s speakership is being held hostage to a group of Trump Republicans. He will no doubt send us into a spiral just so he can keep his speakership. With that said, Biden needs to hold strong and demand the Trump-era tax cuts to the wealthy be rescinded. Then, our Social Security and Medicare will be in good shape for many years.