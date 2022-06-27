Letter: Biden must sign order banning assault weapons

The Senate GOP will never pass any law restricting assault weapons as long as they keep getting money from the NRA gun lobby. Because campaign finance laws won’ t change anytime soon, President Biden will have to take this matter into his own hands. It’s not a matter of abusing his presidential power as he stated on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. It’s an emergency situation of saving the lives of America’s children while they are in school. Something must be done immediately to stop these mass shootings. President Biden can not pass the buck to Congress on this one. Doing nothing would be reprehensible. President Biden must sign an Executive Order banning the possession or use of assault weapons. This order should remain in effect until the Senate finds it’s moral compass and passes a law prohibiting them entirely.