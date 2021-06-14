Letter: Biden must show strength when dealing with Putin

President Biden can and should pressure Vladimir Putin. Perhaps, he should tell Putin, in private, that for every dollar that is ransomed from U.S. companies by hackers housed in Russia, the U.S. will funnel that same amount of funds to those groups that are opposing Putin in the next election. Biden should tell Putin that he is aware that there are many more targets for Putin’s hackers to attack in the U.S. than is available to us. But that is not a weakness. We have one target – Putin personally – and he doesn’t want all the might of our private and public sectors focused on his demise. Biden should also tell Putin that if he wants to have his oil pipeline run smoothly then he needs to think twice about supporting hackers attacking our system. Putin only respects strength, anything else is perceived as weakness. Get tough Biden.