Letter: Biden must show strength when dealing with Putin

President Biden can and should pressure Vladimir Putin. Perhaps, he should tell Putin, in private, that for every dollar that is ransomed from U.S. companies by hackers housed in Russia, the U.S. will funnel that same amount of funds to those groups that are opposing Putin in the next election. Biden should tell Putin that he is aware that there are many more targets for Putin’s hackers to attack in the U.S. than is available to us. But that is not a weakness. We have one target – Putin personally – and he doesn’t want all the might of our private and public sectors focused on his demise. Biden should also tell Putin that if he wants to have his oil pipeline run smoothly then he needs to think twice about supporting hackers attacking our system. Putin only respects strength, anything else is perceived as weakness. Get tough Biden.
Putin should also be told that if he interferes in our election, he should expect the same in spades. Thus far we have not been nearly as active as we will be. Concerning Ukraine, the oligarchs supporting him are in our sights and are vulnerable. Money is traceable and accessible to manipulation, especially if the rules for international compliance have been circumvented by Putin. The democracies of the world will respond. No one wins if Putin continues. Sure, the U.S. will be hurt but Putin will be personally bankrupted and so will his cronies. It’s not just business, he has made this personal. If he wants to play the system then new rules are going to be applied to him.